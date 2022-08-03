OPDS Hands Over Intercepted 23 Drums Of Diesel To NSCDC In C’River 





Troops of Sector 4 of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), on Wednesday, in Calabar, Cross River State capital, handed over 23 drums of diesel to authorities of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Speaking during the handing-over of the diesel by Troops of Section 4 of Operation Delta Safe in Calabar, NSCDC Deputy Superintendent, Sani Sa’ad, who doubled as Component Commander, NSCDC in OPDS, stated that the product was seized in Ikang area of Bakassi LGA of the River State during their routine patrol.

OPDS is a joint security operation set up to protect oil and gas infrastructure, prevent oil theft, sea theft and to also halt militancy in the creeks and its envrions.

Sa’ad stressed that the arrest was done based on credible information given to the troops by concerned individuals.

Findings by our correspondent, however, revealed that the product was being conveyed to militant camps in Ambazonia in the Republic of Cameroon.

He added that the troops of…





