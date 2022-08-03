Pension Fund Assets Rise By N843bn In H1, 2022





Nigeria’s pension fund assets rose significantly by N843billion in the first half of the current year, increasing from N13.42 trillion in December 2021 to N14.27 trillion as at the end of June, 2022, the first half of the year, LEADERSHIP learnt.

This is even as 266,830 fresh workers from public and private sectors joined the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS), in the first half of the current year.

In a latest data sourced from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), total pension funds increased by 6.28 per cent from N13.42 trillion as of December 2021 to N14.27 trillion as of June 2022.

Similarly, Investments in corporate debt securities rose significantly by 26.11 per cent to N1.19 trillion in the period under review (year-to-date) while PFAs increased their investments in real estate by 50.66 per cent to N236.2 billion as of June 2022 from N156.8 billion recorded as of the beginning of the year.

The report said that investments in private equity funds dipped slightly by 0.24…





Source: Leadership Newspaper