2023: Atiku Appoints Melaye, Bwala As Campaign Spokespersons





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Senator Dino Melaye and Dr. Daniel Bwala as spokespersons for the upcoming 2023 presidential campaign.

According to a terse press release signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Thursday, the two appointments take immediate effect.

Malaye, a two-time member of the National Assembly, is a politician and a member of the immediate-past 8th Senate, who represented Kogi West senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu local government area of Kogi State.

Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician and public affairs analyst. He hails from Borno State.





Source: Leadership Newspaper