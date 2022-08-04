C’wealth Games: Nigerian Powerlifters Disqualified As Nigeria Appeals Decision





The duo of Team Nigeria’s Para Powerlifting athletes, Onyinyechi Gift Mark and Latifat Tijani, have been disqualified from competing at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The athletes were allegedly disqualified for coming late for kits’ assessment.

But, Nigeria’s Sports Ministry insisted that the athletes did not come late for their kits assessment and has appealed against their disqualification to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

“Team Nigeria powerlifters did not arrive late for their event at the Commonwealth Games. Based on speculation in the media, there was also no query about the kits as they were approved at the technical meeting held on August 1, 2022.

“The decision to disqualify Latifat Tijani and Mark Onyinye Gift has been appealed by Nigeria to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC),” an official of the Sports Ministry said.





Source: Leadership Newspaper