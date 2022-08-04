ISACA Harps On Engaging Professionals, Honours Legends At 2022 Awards





Information System Audit and Control Association, ISACA Abuja Chapter has honoured legends, key players in the IS/IT industry, stakeholders and prominent organisations at an Award Dinner held in Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of ISACA Abuja Chapter, Emmanuel Omoke dwelled on the importance of Audit, Assurance, Security, Governance, Control, Risk Management, Cyber security, Network Administration and Analysis, Accounting, Forensic Analysis professionals for growth, development and nation building.

Chairman of the occasion, and minister of Communication and Digital Economy Isa Pantami, commended ISACA for the many initiatives of the association as a driving force in creating and maintaining trust in our digital world which has become increasingly challenging in an era when high-profile security, privacy and ethical missteps have become commonplace.

The keynote address with the theme “Digital Revolution: Game Changer in Extending the Frontier of Transparency in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper