JUST-IN: Customs Intercepts N1.4bn Tramadol At Apapa Port





Less than a week after destroying 48 containers load of Tramadol, codeine and other psychotropic drugs, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, intercepted N1.4billion worth of the banned drugs concealed with kitchen utensils at the Apapa Port, Lagos.

The cartons of the banned substance according to the Apapa Command of the Service were concealed in a container with items such as food flasks and other kitchen utensils.

Speaking to journalists on the seizure, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Compt. Yusuf Malanta, explained that the container that was used to conceal the contraband was declared as carrying kitchen utensils.

He said, “On 21st of July, 2022, acting on incredible intelligence, our officers successfully intercepted a 1 by 20ft container with number SUDU-7538656 manifested as 272 cartons of stainless steel hotpots. It was captured and declared as cooking appliances, measuring/checking instrument and furnace burners to evade arrest.

“The said container was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper