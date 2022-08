A former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun, is dead. Aged 74.

Family sources confirmed the death of Balogun on Thursday night, but did not go into details.

LEADERSHIP earlier on Thursday observed Balogun’s absence at a Police Election Security Workshop organised in Abuja and attended by virtually all former IGPs.

The late Balogun was appointed IGP in March 2002 by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Details Later….





Source: Leadership Newspaper