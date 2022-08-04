Katsina Govt Earmarks N3bn For 10 Cattle Ranches





To address the farmers/herders’ crisis and killings in Katsina State, the state government has allocated N3 billion for the establishment of 10 cattle ranches in the local government areas affected by banditry.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Katsina. He said although the state government budgeted N12.5 billion to establish cattle ranches and grazing reserves among other measures that will bring lasting peace to the state, it got N6 billion from the federal government.

While reaffirming his administration’s resolve to support animal husbandry in the state, the governor said about N1.7 billion would also be spent to establish grazing reserves in some selected communities.

Masari said upon receipt of the N6 billion from federal government, his administration commissioned a consultant, noting “we don’t want to go blindly, because our budget is N12 billion but we got only N6 billion.”

He said because the money given to them have to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper