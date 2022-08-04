Obasanjo, Atiku, Obi, Others Hail Ikenga At 40





It was a massive outpouring of goodwill as eminent Nigerians, opposition leaders, and Civil Society activists conveyed their goodwill and warm congratulations to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate in the 2023 elections and the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, as he turned 40 on Wednesday.

The Opposition Coalition Secretariat received endless streams of goodwill messages, congratulations, commendations, and solidarity messages from several eminent Nigerians, opposition leaders in the country, and democrats across Africa, celebrating their spokesman.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sierra Leone’s Opposition Leader, and former Vice President Alhaji Sam Sumana, Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper