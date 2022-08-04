Plateau Court Orders ‘Civil Servant’ To Refund 11-year Salaries Over Fake Employment





The Plateau State High Court has ordered a senior staff of the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Vom, Plateau State, Muhammed Nasiru, to refund the salaries he received for 11 years as Head of Administration in the employ of the NVRI.

The trial judge, Justice Christy Dabup, found Nasiru guilty as charged also sentenced him to seven-month imprisonment with an an option of N150,000.

Nasiru was dragged before the State High Court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC) on a two-count charge of false declaration of documents and failure to give accurate documents in seeking employment with NVRI.

ICPC held that Nasiru was not qualified for the employment based on the fact that he was compulsorily retired from service by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) Abuja in 2003.

The court, having found the accused guilty of the crimes, ordered the retired civil servant to refund the salaries of 11 years to the federal government in addition to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper