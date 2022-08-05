11-yr-old Talented Kano Girl Gets World Bank Scholarship





The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank-supported project, has offered a scholarship to Saratu Garba, an 11-year-old Mathematics whizkid from Kano State.

The project communication officer, Aliyu Yusuf, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said it was ready to enrol Saratu in school.

Saratu became a social media sensation after a video of her solving mathematical problems went viral.

She captivated many with her ability to solve mathematical problems without the aid of a calculator or known formulae.

Mr Yusuf, who is also the deputy director, information, Kano State Ministry of Education, said that the project’s National Office had directed its Kano office to identify the girl and enrol her in school.

Source: Leadership Newspaper