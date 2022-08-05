2023: Police Train Officers On Election Security





As the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), yesterday, convened an election security management workshop to educate police personnel, the military, paramilitary and the public on their duties before, during and after the elections.

The event, which took place at the International Conference Center, Abuja, had top serving military and police officers, former IGPs, the paramilitary, media executives in attendance.

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba said about 400 trainees drawn from different security agencies will undergo the training in Abuja and in the six geo-political zones across the country.

He said: “Election security governance is critical to the advancement of democratic culture across the free world. In Nigeria, by virtue of the Electoral Act 2022 (As amended), the Nigeria Police Force is the lead agency in the election security process. The Force is, however, complemented by the Military, Intelligence community,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper