6 WEEKS AFTER RUNNING MATE DISCORD IN PDP: Atiku, Wike Finally Meet To Resolve Lingering Crisis





After a six-week impasse over the choice of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential running mate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike finally met in Abuja yesterday to mend fences.

The two party leaders, who had been locked in a political battle, met at the residence of former minister of information, Prof Jerry Gana, a founding father of the party, at about 2pm, after the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) met with Atiku on Wednesday.

A source at yesterday’s meeting, who described it as cordial, said Atiku and Wike resolved to set up a committee of equal members to resolve the crisis points between their camps.

The lingering impasse has raised concerns within the party as it stalled the composition of the party’s presidential campaign council, LEADERSHIP Friday learnt. Political party campaigns are scheduled to begin next month.

Wike’s loyalists had protested the manner Atiku overlooked the Rivers State governor for the vice presidential…





Source: Leadership Newspaper