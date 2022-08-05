Benin City Mall: Developers Rush To Beat Deadline





The ongoing construction of the Benin City Mall in Edo State has been a win-win situation for Edo residents and development partners as it has begun stimulating the Edo State economy.

A visit to the site that will host the Benin City Mall on Sapele Road, will excite any Edo resident as the developers of the largest mall in South-south Nigeria expedite work on the gigantic buildings that will house a digital library that will be free to the public, children’s entertainment centers, lounges, bars, restaurants, cinema, wellness spa and shopping areas amongst other features.

At the site, thousands of Edo youths (professionals) are seen working as masons, plumbers, surveyors, welders, carpenters, civil and electrical engineers, suppliers of sand, granite and other building materials and other players in the construction value chain as they rush to deliver the project come January 2023.

Also, landlords housing some of the workers have started benefitting from the project through…





Source: Leadership Newspaper