Buhari Approves N24bn For NASENI’s Modular Irrigation Project





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N24 billion for the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the execution of a smart modular irrigation project.

Executive vice chairman/CEO of NASENI, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, the modular irrigation project would enhance agricultural development in the country, enable farmers to produce crops three times round the year.

On why he was at the Villa, Haruna said the President, who is the executive chairman of the agency, needed to be updated on the way the agency is being run, adding, however, that Buhari’s request to know the state of the accounts was not because there had been any suspicious activity.

He said, “It’s not for anything suspicion, but we have been asking for funding and more funding, then you want to know the status of what is happening so far….





Source: Leadership Newspaper