Buhari Mourns Demise Of Gen Gowon’s Sister





President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, following demise of his older sister, Mrs Maryamu Lami Dimka.

She died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Maryamu was the wife of Late Commissioner of Police, Mr S.K. Dimka, and survived by children including Mrs Elizabeth Rimdans, one-time Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra and Bauchi States; Ms Margaret Dimka, Mr Philip Dimka and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shheu, other surviving relations are retired Flight Captain of the defunct Nigeria Airways, Captain Moses Gowon and Dauda Gowon.

“She retained right family values and moral strength. She instilled a spirit of service in her children as seen through their philanthropic activities and an eagerness to give back to society,” said the President.

President Buhari said the deceased left behind a remarkable record of service and care as a Matron in the female…





Source: Leadership Newspaper