C’wealth Games: Favour Ofili Advances To Women’s 200m Semifinals





Team Nigeria’s young sprint star, Favor Ofili, has advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s 200m of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning her heat with the fastest time overall at 22.71 seconds.

NCAA star returns to action at the Birmingham games after she was quarantined for some days owing to a positive Covid 19 test, missing the women’s 100m.

The 19-year-old won the fourth heat over Gina Bass of the Gambia who clocked 22.87 with Malawian sprinter Asimenye Simwaka also advancing with a personal best of 23.28.

Also advancing to the semi-final round is Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who opened the second discipline in her sprint double quest with a comfortable wind-aided 22.80 seconds (+2.9 m/s) performance.

Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma who returned from a two-month injury setback this season also won her heat in 23.20 at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Day three of track and field on Thursday (4).to advance to semifinals.

This season, Ofili has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper