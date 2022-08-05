Flour Mills Rewards Partners, Dealers, To Address Food Scarcity





The owners of Golden Penny, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has rewarded its dealers and sales representatives for their positive impacts on the bottomline of the company.

This is even as the company reiterated commitment towards feeding the nation amidst a disruptive socio-economic environment.

The award event which took place in Lagos recently was designed for a unanimous review of the past financial year, and strategic mapping of the future business blueprint and growth.

The business-to-consumer conference, themed ‘A New World of Winning Partnership’, introduced investors and partners/dealers to the revised profit model for the upcoming fiscal year.

This will further position all its brands and subsidiaries such as Golden Penny Foods as prominent players in the food and agro-allied sector while maintaining its well-structured customer/consumer-centric approach.

As part of its efforts to build a sustainable business, FMN, through its Golden Penny Foods brand, created about…





Source: Leadership Newspaper