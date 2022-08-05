Hunter Kills ‘Son’ Over Sale Of Ilicit Substances In Adamawa





A 50-year-old hunter, Thomas Ajagu, of Toungo local government area of Adamawa State, has shot dead his foster son, Ushahemba Ajagu, over arguments between the duo on the sale of dry-gin and illicit substances by the deceased.

Thomas killed Ushahemba after heated arguments as the duo could not address their misunderstanding on the sale of tramadol, indian hemp, gin and as well as construction of a tent for the purpose.

Thomas, who pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawful possession of weapon and culpable homicide before a Chief Magistrate’s Court 1, also agreed to have killed the deceased.

The defendant, who hails from Bela village in Toungo LGA, killed Ushahemba, on July 24, 2022, with a single barrel gun.

But during his arraignment before a Chief Magistrate’s Court 1 on Wednesday, the defendant explained that he killed the victim in self-defence.

He admitted that he brought up the deceased following the demise of his real father, and that he had been having a running battles…





Source: Leadership Newspaper