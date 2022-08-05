Kwara Begins Free Medical Interventions For Residents





The 2022 free medical and surgical healthcare intervention programme of Kwara State government commenced on Friday at Malete, Moro local government area of the State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq, said the free healthcare intervention was designed to create opportunities for members of the public with various health challenges to access free qualitative healthcare services.

Raji said members of the public will benefit from the free smedical consultation, general surgery, eye surgery and provision of reading glasses.

The Commissioner, while interacting with the beneficiaries, community leaders and health workers in Malete, reiterated the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration to providing succour to all segments of the society.

He stated that the free healthcare service was being moved from one community to the other on weekly basis and that all the local government areas of the state would be visited.

He expressed satisfaction with the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper