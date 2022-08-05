TETFund Records N60bn Revenue Decline





The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) said it has recorded over N60 billion decline in revenue available for its operations.

TETFund executive secretary, Arch. Sonny Echono, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Services, led by Hon. Aminu Suleiman, paid an oversight visit to the agency.

Echono, while speaking on the operations of the Fund and the state of finances, especially from 2017 to date, said last year’s collection, which is what the Fund used to operate this year, dropped to N189billion.

“We witness a steady rise in collections under the education tax but unfortunately, last year, for the 2021 there was a sharp drop and that left us in a very dare position.

“For example, as I said, from N154 billion in 2017, the tax collection rose steadily to N257 billion over the years.

“So by 2020, we’ve got N257 billion, but unfortunately, last year’s collection, which is what we use to operate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper