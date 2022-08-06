2023: Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate Denies Rumoured Defection Plan To APC





Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, has debunked claims making the rounds on social media that he has concluded plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon.

It may be recalled that on May 26, 2022, Dr. Lawal clinched the PDP governorship ticket to contest for the office of the governor of Zamfara State in the 2023 general election.

In a press release issued by the Dauda Lawal Media Office (DLMO) made available to journalists in Gusau on Saturday, the Office said the claims of possible defection were false and mischievous and aimed at misleading the public.

The Media Office assured that Lawal was still very much in the race and will see it to a logical conclusion come 2023, adding that PDP would win and govern Zamfara State, considering his fast-growing popularity and political might across the State.

The statement stressed that Lawal was ready and confident in his cause to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper