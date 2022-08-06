Court Remands Businessman For Allegedly Chaining Housewife For 2 Weeks





An Ilorin Magistrates Court has ordered that a 40-year-old businessman, Usman Baba, be remanded at the correctional facility for allegedly using a chain to tie the legs of one Mrs Aishat Ibrahim for two weeks.

The police First Information Report (FIR) stated that the suspect carried out the act with his wife under the impression that the victim possessed the spirit of witchcraft.

The police report added that Baba and his wife who is at large, forcefully collected N100,000 from the victim’s parents as ransom before releasing her from captivity.

The prosecutor, Zacchaeus Folorunsho, prayed the court to remand the suspect and grant prayers as contained in the motion exparte.

Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki, who presided over the matter, granted the prosecutor’s demand and adjourned the matter to August 22, 2022 for further mention.





Source: Leadership Newspaper