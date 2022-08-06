Federal Govt Moves To End Animal Cruelty, Inaugurates Welfare Council





The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has inaugurated the National Council on Animal Welfare (NCAW) to chart a new course for the implementation of animal welfare practices in Nigeria.

The Council, with members drawn from the military, para-military, veterinary teaching hospitals and deans of faculties of veterinary institutes in Nigeria, is expected to, among other things, regulate animal welfare in line with global best practices to ensure that animals are treated humanely, responsibly and devoid of stress, hunger, anxiety and pain.

Inaugurating the Council in Abuja, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, said the Council was necessary to drive Nigeria Animal Welfare Strategy, developed and approved by the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD) in 2016.

While tasking the Council to provide clear roadmap that would ensure a successful implementation of animal welfare policies and programmes for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper