Gunmen Invade Imo Police Division, Kill 4 Policemen





Gunmen, on Friday night, attacked and killed four Police personnel on duty at the newly constructed Police station in Agwa community of Oguta local government area of Imo State.

The attackers reportedly set ablaze the police station and destroyed the operational vehicles belonging to Agwa Divisional Police Station.

Narrating the incident to our correspondent, a source from the community disclosed that some policemen and women numbering four who were on duty were killed during the attack.

According to him “gunmen came around 12pm last night with one Tipper vehicle, two Sienna vehicles and launched attack on our community police station shooting sporadically.

“Two police women were burnt to death alongside two other policemen on duty. They also went to the house of one okada rider known as Ejike in our village and shot him to death while his wife survived gunshot injury.

“The hoodlums operated for about three hours. As I speak with you now, there is palpable fear…





Source: Leadership Newspaper