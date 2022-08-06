MercyLand To Host ‘Supernatural Speed’ At August Break





Warri-based Christ Mercy Land City Church has concluded plan to host an August Break programme, which the founder of the church, billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, said will serve as a liberating point for many people across the world.

Fufeyin, in a viral video made available to journalists, said God would through the programme tagged, “Supernatural Speed,” grant leeway to participants in various aspects of their lives.

Fufeyin said the programme, slated to kick off by August 17, 2022, would end on the August 21.

He noted that the programme would be attended from every part of the country as well overseas.

Fufeyin stated that God does not wish for anyone to be stagnated in life, adding that God has granted speed to many biblical figures and would not fail to grant participants at the programme speed that would fast-track their careers and businesses.

He equally noted that he would specifically annoint people at the programme with oil of speed, saying that his life remained…





Source: Leadership Newspaper