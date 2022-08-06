Money Matters: Investing In Corn For Backward Integration





Following Nigeria’s recent economic recession, business emphasis has been shifted from the oil sector to other sectors with the aim of diversifying the economy.

Evidence of this shift of emphasis is the government’s increased efforts to make the agricultural sector more productive and competitive through various loans, grants and programmes.

Meanwhile, Nigerian companies, especially those in the manufacturing sector, are weathering the storm posed by a myriad of macroeconomic challenges with attendant pressure on their limited resources and attempt to cripple their move towards enhanced capacity utilization.

For instance, Nestle Nigeria Plc has expanded its backward integration program across all value chains. The Company has continued to invest in backward integration projects as a strategy to diversify and add more value to both its shareholders and the Nigerian economy.

So, the Company through its Golden Morn brand, has shown a commitment to improve youth participation in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper