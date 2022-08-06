NPA, SON Partner To Check Substandard Imports





The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to tackle the influx of sub-standard products into the country.

This move is meant to boost Nigeria’s export and import trade through standard and quality products.

The strategic arrangement, according to the two key federal agencies, becomes crucial for the overall good of the nation’s economy and the safety of its people, especially, in tackling the importation of sub-standard products and promote the circulation and sale of high quality products.

The chief executives of the two agencies expressed confidence that the collaboration would lead to more employment opportunities, increased revenue to the federal government as well as substantial growth in the nation’s economy.

At a strategic meeting on Wednesday in Lagos, the director general, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim and managing director, NPA, Muhammed Bello-Koko with their management teams agreed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper