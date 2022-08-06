Troops Arrest 7 Bandits, Kill 1, Recover Weapons In Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and Safe Haven have arrested seven bandits, kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunitions in Kaduna, Nasarawa and Plateau States.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, said the troops also neutralised one bandit and rescued two kidnapped civilians, Mr Ebuka Nnadi – 30 years and Mr Uchenna Edoga – 25 years from their abductors.

He said the troops on July 29, 2022 acting on credible intelligence engaged bandits in gun battle in Nasarawa State and later arrested Mr Danladi Selfa, 23, and Mr Usman Yau, 28, both with gunshot wounds at a private hospital.

The troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle, one Magazine with 13 rounds of 7.62mm Special, amongst others.

Relatedly, on the same day, he said troops following intelligence report, raided Kukyro village in Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa State and and arrested Mr Moses Aindigh, a 27-year- old terrorist and alleged bandit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper