2023 Census: Buhari To Declare Open National Stakeholders Summit





President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the National Stakeholders Summit on the 2023 Population and Housing Census at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday.

The objective of the summit, which is being organised by the National Population Commission (NPC) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), was to broaden the national support base for the successful conduct of the 2023 Census.

A statement by the director of public affairs of the Commission, Dr. Isiaka Yahaya, said the summit seeks to generate and sustain public awareness on the conduct of the 2023 Census including its imperatives, methodology and timelines and solicit the cooperation and support of key stakeholders for the exercise.

He said: “It will feature presentations on the status of preparations for the 2023 Census, methodology and procedures to be adopted, technological innovations and upcoming preparatory activities in the census calendar.

Source: Leadership Newspaper