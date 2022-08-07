After DANA Cup Victory, Mailantarki FC Lift Norway Cup





Mailantarki Care Football Academy of Nigeria have emerged winners of the 50th edition of the World largest Youth Championship, Norway Cup 2022.

The Gombe lads thrashed host KFUM FK 2-0 in the main pitch of the Ekeberg Sports Complex in Oslo on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Recall that they had on Saturday, July 30 emerged the champions of the 2022 Dana Cup International Youth Championship in Denmark.

The hosts, KFUM were undone few minutes before the break after Muhammed Mouro’s beautiful inviting cross from the right flank brilliantly converted by Miko Dalha in the center to send the Mailantarki’s Norwegian supporters into wild jubilation from the stands.

Abdulaziz Maiyadi, who netted a beautiful shot minutes before the end of the entaining encounter, emerged highest goal scorer for the team with 12 goals followed by Miko Dalha with eight goals.

The feat achieved by the Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki boys is the first for a club to go all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper