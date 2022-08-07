Atiku, Wike Reconciliation Will Not Fail, Says Prof Gana





Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has said that the reconciliation between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, will not fail.

According to Prof. Gana, a firm process for the reconciliation between the duo has started, adding that they will ensure it did not fail.

Speaking at an event organised by GreenFlames Film Production to mobilise Nigerians to vote peacefully in the 2023 general elections at the weekend in Abuja, Gana said there was hope Nigeria will get it better, adding that the PDP stands for unity.

“We have started a conciliation process between some members of our party. The process started this week and today (Saturday) it will continue. I am in the forefront of the reconciliation.

“We believed that this reconciliation will not fail because we need to deliver Nigeria from misgovernance,” Prof. Gana said.

Source: Leadership Newspaper