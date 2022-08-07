BBNaija 7: Again, 2 New Housemates Introduced 2 Weeks After





Biggie surprised fans and viewers of Nigeria’s most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, on Sunday night, when he introduced another two new housemates, Rachel and Chizzy.

The new housemates are called Riders. What this means is that they will never be evicted from the show as they are just Biggie’s trusted allies.

They will be nominated for eviction but will never get evicted. They also get to play the game till the finale.

The new development came shortly after Biggie disqualified Beauty from the show over her violent behaviour.

For the Riders, Rachel believed that she’s in the House to give viewers a show they would enjoy.

She said she has the heart of a mother and sometimes have conversations with herself when she’s alone. She believes in love at first sight. Rachael is from Edo State.

On the other hand, Chizzy said he has the ability to adapt to any situation and he is a go-getter.

He loves to party, eat and dance. He doesn’t believe in falling in love at fight sight….





Source: Leadership Newspaper