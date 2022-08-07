BREAKING: Team Nigeria Wins First-ever Women’s 4x100m Gold At C’Wealth Games





Nigeria’s Women’s 4x100m quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha made history Sunday afternoon at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham by becoming the first Women’s relay team to win a Commonwealth Games gold metal.

The quartet did this in record-breaking fashion, running 42.10 seconds to break the barely a month-old 42.22 seconds African record they set in Oregon, the USA at the World Athletics Championship.

World and Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record-holder, Amusan, started the historic run with a brilliant first leg before handing over to Ofili, who ensured Nigeria maintained the advantage before giving Chukwuma, the individual 100m finalist the baton.

Chukwuma ran the curve perfectly and handed over to reigning Nigerian 100m queen, Nwokocha, in the first position.

The 21-year-old Nwokocha maintained the advantage despite the threat by Great Britain’s anchor leg runner, Darly Neita, to bring home Nigeria’s first…





Source: Leadership Newspaper