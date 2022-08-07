Greoh Studios Release Trailer For Nollywood Movie “Brotherhood”





Greoh studios has released the trailer for the movie “Brotherhood”.

The film, which is produced by Jade Osiberu, will show in cinemas this September. Osiberu likewise produced films like Sugar Rush and Ayinka. She directed Gidi Up, Isoken, Everything Scatter, among others. Osiberu co-wrote Brotherhood’s screenplay with Abdul Tijani-Ahmed.

The film, follows twin brothers “Akin (Falz) and Wale (Tobi Bakre)”, who are “bound by blood, yet separated by their choices”.

After years of hustling on the streets of Lagos, the brothers fall on opposite sides of the law: Akin joins the police and Wale joins a gang of robbers. Their brotherly bond is tested when Akin becomes a part of the task force hunting Wale and his gang.