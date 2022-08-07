Hijrah: Security Concerns Take Front Burner





The celebration of 1444 Hijrah in Ilorin, Kwara State was devoted to discussions on security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

All the speakers that spoke at the religious event dedicated the large chunks of their speeches to issues bordering on security of lives and property as the 2023 general election draws nearer.

The speakers, including the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the grand Kadi of the State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice AbdulLateef Kamaldeen, chairman of Hijrah Organisation of Nigeria, Professor Badmas Yusuf, the grand Mufti of Ilorin, Sheik Faruq Onikijipa and national missioner of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, Sheik Hanafi Ayara; all dwell extensively on the security problems in the country and how to bring them to an end.

Chairman, Hijrah Organisation of Nigeria, Prof Yusuf threw the first salvo as he challenged Muslims politicians seeking elective office across the country to tell Nigerians the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper