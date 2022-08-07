Lessons From Sri Lanka





The world watched as Sri Lanka unravelled. After months of escalating protests, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on July 13. In May, his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, had resigned.

The crisis was all about Sri Lanka’s economy which crashed. The country had defaulted on international loans and is facing rampant fuel and food shortages. To further compound the angst Sri Lankan’s felt, the government imposed a state of emergency.

But it was not hard to decipher how Sri Lanka got into its worst political and economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

The economic meltdown was not a surprise. Years of mismanagement exacerbated by several external shocks and Rajapaksa’s unwillingness to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier were key to the crisis. As such it was easy for everything that could go wrong with the economy to do so.

From budget and current account deficits to hyperinflation, a devalued currency and a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper