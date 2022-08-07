Seven-Up To Groom Transformational Leaders For Economic Growth





Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited (SBC) has restated its commitment to develop a pool of well trained young global leaders able and capable of providing transformational leadership that will impact the political economy of Nigeria and the African continent in no distant future.

Managing director of SBC, Ziad Maalouf, stated this during the presentation of Miss Dafi-Rogers-Halliday as the 12th winner of the 7Up Harvard Business School MBA Scholarship.

The award is given to a deserving young Nigerian every year for a two-year MBA programme at the prestigious Harvard Business School, Boston Massachusetts, United States of America.

Maalouf said, Nigeria is one of the countries with the best young talented population who are making impact both locally and globally, especially, in the fintech space, adding that, the 7Up HBS MBA Scholarship is aimed at complementing this pool of talents and raising future leaders with global vision.

Chief marketing officer, SBC, Mr. Norden…





Source: Leadership Newspaper