TONIA SMART: A Smart Woman Impacting Insurance, Pension Sectors





Dr. (Mrs.) Tonia Smart is a seasoned insurance practitioner and pensions administrator with nearly three decades of work experience and currently the managing director/CEO of YorkCity Consult Limited.

This is a company she established in 2012, having worked in several organisations in insurance and pension sectors.

The company, which she established specialising in insurance and pension consulting, traveling consulting, among others and its generating jobs, contributing to economic growth and development of not only Lagos, but the national economy in general.

She has nearly three decades of work experience in insurance broking, life insurance, pension administration and pension regulator, having previously worked for Hogg Robinson Nigeria, Capital Express Insurance, NLPC Pension Fund Administrators and Lagos State Pension Commission(LASPEC).

She holds the Fellowship status of both the insurance and pension institutes in Nigeria and a doctorate degree from the USA with an MBA…





Source: Leadership Newspaper