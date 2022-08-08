Abuja Forests Hindering Fight Against Insecurity – FCTA Taskforce





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that forests in the FCT serve as a security threat to residents because criminal elements use them as hideouts to perpetrate evil.

The FCT Joint Taskforce involved in the ongoing demolition of illegal structures in Kuje Area Council, which made this known, said the number of forests has become a setback to the efforts in the fight against insecurity.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, during a dialogue meeting with the strategic stakeholders at the weekend, told Kuje community leaders that the Administration was not against people owning economic trees, but frowned at anything that breaches security.

Attah said that the discovery startled security team component of the taskforce and that they have complained of the risk the development portends to the safety and security of residents of Kuje.

“We saw cashew forest thicker than Amazon…





Source: Leadership Newspaper