One of the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show Season 7, Beauty, on Sunday, received a second strike for throwing an object at a fellow housemate, Groovy, on Saturday night.

Consequently, she has been disqualified from the House two weeks into the reality TV show.

Beauty was warned last week Sunday and handed a strike warning for fighting with another housemate, Ilebaye.

Details Later….





Source: Leadership Newspaper