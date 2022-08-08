CVR: Kwara Records 406,571 New Registered Voters





Kwara State has recorded a total number of 406,571 new registered voters in the just-concluded continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

But, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Malam Garba Attahiru Madami, said that the the figure remains tentative and is subject to change anytime soon as the Commission will do a clean-up to eliminate double and multiple registrations.

“The accuracy of the registration is subject to the fact that they’re going to look at it at the headquarters to detect those that have done double registration,” he said.

He, however, said that after the clean-up to eliminate double registration, the accurate figure will be available to the public by the end of the month, adding that “by the end of August, we should be able to give the accurate figure. The last time when they sent us figure, over 29,000 had double registrations.”

The voter registration was done through online and physical capturing across all the 16 local government areas of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper