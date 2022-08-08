C’Wealth Games: Buhari Celebrates Team Nigeria As Medals Increase To 35





As the curtain draws on the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the athletes that represented Nigeria gloriously in the competition.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Sunday night, joined millions of other sports loving Nigerians to watch some of the colourful and spectacular moments in the 11-day competition, which had no fewer than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories, competing in 280 medal events.

Saluting the memorable display of Team Nigeria athletes, the President commended the 94 worthy ambassadors that proudly flew the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events, and for those exciting moments when the medalists brought smiles to our faces by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal bests in their career.

With 35 medals, including 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze harvested already on the late evening of the 10th day of the Games, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper