JUST-IN: Air Peace To Stop Flight To South Africa Over Visa, Forex Scarcity 





Air Peace, on Monday, said it has stopped flight services to Johannesburg, South Africa effective from August 22, 2022, due to delayed issuance of South African visas to travellers, worsening forex crunch and the increasing cost of aviation fuel as well as its scarcity.

The carrier in a statement on its official Twitter handle, said the development was regretted but it has become inevitable, saying the situation may improve in 60 days.

According to the airline, it has informed the South African High Commission in Lagos of the effects of the difficulty in getting SA visas by Nigerians, which consequence is the abysmally low passenger loads to flights to and fro Johannesburg.

The statement reads, “Passengers whose flights are affected have the option of rescheduling to fly before August 22, 2022, or from October 9, 2022. Passengers can also request a refund via [email protected] and our team will attend to it promptly.”

The carrier apologised for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper