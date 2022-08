Two former governors of Plateau and Taraba States, Joshua Dariye and Rev. Jolly Nyame, respectively, have been released from Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja.

Both ex-convicts were part of a list over 100 inmates earlier granted state pardon by the National Council of State chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari 16 weeks ago.

Source: Leadership Newspaper