NDDC Serving ‘Special Interests’ In Abuja, Group Alleges





A Niger Delta transparency group, the Ijaw Interest Advocates (IIA) also known as Izanzan Intellectual Camp, has decried what it called “ongoing illegality of administering” the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with a Sole Administrator in contravention of the NDDC Act, stating that the Commission “no longer serves the interest of the people of the region.”

The group, which had earlier urged President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate a substantive Board for the interventionist Commission in accordance with the law, claimed that in the three years of NDDC being administered by Interim Managements/Sole Administrator contraptions since October 2019, “the region became retrogressive and returned back to the dark days of under development.”

There have been unending calls by stakeholders, who have consistently demanded that the NDDC Act should be complied with in the governance of the Commission, noting that it is illegal to have contraptions of interim management…





