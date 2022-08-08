Popular Nigerian Musician, Kizz Daniel, Arrested In Tanzania





Popular Nigerian musician and rave of the moment, Kizz Daniel, has been arrested in Tanzania for failing to perform at a show.

It was gathered that the musician, who is riding on the wave of music tour after his monster hit single, BUGA, was seen in a video being picked up and walked into a police van in the Tanzanian capital city of Dar-es-Salaam.

According to reports, Kizz Daniel whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, was arrested for breach of contract and will be charged to court according to the country’s laws.

Also, another viral video shows angry fans, who paid for the show and waited for him to perform but to avail, going beserk, thrashing the venue of the show.





Source: Leadership Newspaper