Recruitment: ECOWAS Probes Alleged Marginalisation Against Nigerians





The Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Sidie Mohammed Tunis, has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate allegations of marginalisation against Nigerian candidates in the ongoing recruitment process at the regional parliament.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Communications Division of the ECOWAS Parliament, Abuja, said the Speaker constituted the ad-hoc committee following written complaints from the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the ECOWAS Commission, Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu.

“The action of the Honourable Speaker is in conformity to Rule Thirty-three (33) and Thirty-four (34) of the Rules of Procedures of the Parliament which provides that a Special Committee may be set up to address specific matters. The Speaker, in response to pressing emergencies, can set up an Ad Hoc Committee, in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper