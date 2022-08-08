Young Catholics Receive Training In Theology





Church Life Africa (CLA) in collaboration with Gaudium et Spes Institute, and the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria, has trained young Catholics in Theology to enable them live-out their faith in the modern world, and stay open to inter-religious dialogue.

Following an intensive three days conference titled, “CLA: Lay Theological Engagement and the Future of Church Life in Africa,” held between August 4 – 6, the organisations trained over 100 Catholic youths on what it means to be a Church, in this present and dynamic world, and to reimagine what that means for youths via theology.

The youths were grounded on Catholic culture, the state of catechesis in the Church, how to sustain their Catholic Identity in a pluralistic society, and traditional Catholic morals, to help them discern the objective good from intrinsic evil in all circumstances, and the need for the church to evolve with the world under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, to avoid redundance.





Source: Leadership Newspaper