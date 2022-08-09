4 Months After State Pardon: Dariye, Nyame, 3 Others Leave Prison





Four months after the duo of former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, and his counterpart, Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, were granted presidential pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari, respite has finally come their way as the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service has released them.

Apart from the duo of Joshua Dariye, and his counterpart, Jolly Nyame who were released at about 11:30 am from the Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre, on the orders of the controller- general of correctional service, three other inmates from the Suleja Prison, among the 157 others who were pardoned by the National Council of State were also released.

Efforts by LEADERSHIP to get detailed information about the three inmates released from the Suleja Prisons proved abortive, as they were said not to be highly placed in the society.

A statement by the public relations officer of the FCT command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Chukwuedo Humphrey, explains that the release is sequel…





Source: Leadership Newspaper